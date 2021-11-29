What Is Simu Liu's Net Worth? The 'Shang-Chi' Star Is Practically Rolling in MCU Bank

There's no questioning how far Simu Liu has come in his acting career. As a stock photo model, his likeness was all but free to use for anyone making a "brand synergy" Powerpoint presentation. Then he went from Pacific Rim extra to a starring role in the sitcom Kim's Convenience. Now, the Chinese-Canadian actor has captivated the world as the titular Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So yeah, he's rolling in it right about now.