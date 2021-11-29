Logo
Simu Liu on 'SNL'
What Is Simu Liu's Net Worth? The 'Shang-Chi' Star Is Practically Rolling in MCU Bank

Nov. 29 2021, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

There's no questioning how far Simu Liu has come in his acting career. As a stock photo model, his likeness was all but free to use for anyone making a "brand synergy" Powerpoint presentation. Then he went from Pacific Rim extra to a starring role in the sitcom Kim's Convenience. Now, the Chinese-Canadian actor has captivated the world as the titular Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So yeah, he's rolling in it right about now.

Simu Liu received worldwide fame after starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The MCU film follows Shang-Chi, a man trained as an assassin from a young age who must confront his father (Tony Leung) after the latter plans to use the power of the mystical Ten Rings to unleash darkness on the world. The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Michelle Yeoh.

Though the actor has had many minor roles in several productions, his role in Shang-Chi is his most popular by far. And he certainly isn't afraid to spend some of that Marvel money.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
Source: Marvel

What is Simu Liu's net worth?

As an immigrant, Simu Liu has been unafraid to use his platform as an actor to advocate for more diversity and Asian representation in media. As a part of Kim's Convenience, Simu expressed to Variety Fair that while he enjoyed working on the show, he spoke out against the tension between the Asian voices on set and the predominantly white production team often silencing them.

Simu Liu

Actor

Net worth: $19 million

Simu Liu is a Canadian actor who was born in China. He is best known for his role as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Birthdate: April 19, 1989

Birthplace: Harbin, China

Birth name: Simu Liu

Education: Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario

He is also an activist. In March 2021, he wrote a guest column for Variety condemning racism and hate crimes against Asian people, particularly during the political climate of the ongoing pandemic.

As a new part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his net worth has gone from $4 million to a staggering $19 million, according to We Got This Covered. With his Marvel character set to return in the future, Simu's net worth can only go up from here.

Source: Twitter
His popularity has netted him a new house, courtesy of 'Selling Sunset.'

Apparently, Simu is no stranger to his tweets making his dreams into reality. Just as a casual tweet to Marvel "resulted in" his eventual casting as Shang-Chi according to his SNL monologue, he also tweeted out to Chrishell Stause of Netflix's real-estate reality show, Selling Sunset, when he was in the market for a new house.

Simu appears in Season 4 of the show, which began streaming in November 2021. As an enthusiastic client, Simu takes a tour with Chrishell of a brand new home in the Hollywood Hills. And who wouldn't be in the market after their career takes off in the MCU?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

