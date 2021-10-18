This Candle Combines 'Squid Game' and Other Defining 2021 Moments for an Interesting Smell

Squid Game may be one of the most memorable cultural events of the year, but Flaming Crap's 2021 candle does feature multiple layers of other notable scents from throughout these 10 months so far.

Aside from the smell of honeycomb, the candle also features a "berries and cream" scent from the TikTok trend of the summer, a "clinical tinge of vaccines" as a reference to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and a #FreeBritney scent reminiscent of Britney Spears' "Fantasy" fragrance.