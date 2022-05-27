When Will 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Part 2 be Released on Netflix?
Entering the next chapter of the Stranger Things saga, Season 4 Part 1 follows our favorite group of gangly
kids teens as they try to stop yet another mysterious monster in Hawkins, Ind.
However, Season 4 Part 1 follows multiple storylines across several time periods. With Will, Eleven, Jonathan, and Joyce trying to live a "normal" life in California, and Hopper — who is alive — stuck in a Russian prison, the group will face some of their greatest challenges (and threats) throughout Season 4.
Season 4 Part 1 dropped on May 27, 2022, and consists of seven lengthy episodes. So, when will Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 be released? Keep reading to find out the date!
'Stranger Things' Season 4 Part 2 release date — details!
Though Season 4 Part 1 consists of seven episodes, Part 2 will be just two episodes, the first one will be 85 minutes, and the second episode clocks in at two-and-a-half hours.
"Partway through outlining, we realized we needed another episode. It was originally going to be eight episodes, and we asked Netflix if they would be open to us having another episode, Episode 9, which they were super supportive of," show creator Matt Duffer explained to Netflix's TUDUM about the reasoning behind splitting Season 4 into two parts.
He continued, "Looking back on it, it makes sense because Season 3 was pretty light on plot compared to this year. It's, like, quadruple the amount of plot. Matt explained that because all of the characters were spread out, Matt and his brother Ross Duffer wanted to "give each character their moment."
Ross even described Part 2 as being two movies, since the episodes are over one hour long. He added, "We really see Volume 1 as the first two acts of this story, and then Volume 2 is the final act."
Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 will drop on Friday, July 1.
Though Season 4 is reportedly expected to answer a lot of questions surrounding Eleven's backstory, it is not the "final act" of the series. The Duffer Brothers confirmed that the series will conclude with Season 5.
You can now stream Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1 on Netflix.