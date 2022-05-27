When Will 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Part 2 be Released on Netflix?

Entering the next chapter of the Stranger Things saga, Season 4 Part 1 follows our favorite group of gangly kids teens as they try to stop yet another mysterious monster in Hawkins, Ind.

However, Season 4 Part 1 follows multiple storylines across several time periods. With Will, Eleven, Jonathan, and Joyce trying to live a "normal" life in California, and Hopper — who is alive — stuck in a Russian prison, the group will face some of their greatest challenges (and threats) throughout Season 4.