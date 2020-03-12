From New Breakfast Burritos to Triplelupa, Taco Bell Is Revolutionizing Their Menu

Although COVID-19 is tearing through the human race, the ice caps are melting, and the Presidential race isn't looking too hot at the moment, Taco Bell is truly thriving. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain is undergoing a major glow-up, and expanding their menu with several delicious new items.

So if you're looking to stress-eat something delicious while the world slowly crumbles into a pit of despair, check out Taco Bell's new drool-worthy menu items, which are available as of March 12.