We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
taco-bell-toasted-breakfast-burritos-2-1584045571134.png
Source: Courtesy of Taco Bell

From New Breakfast Burritos to Triplelupa, Taco Bell Is Revolutionizing Their Menu

By

Although COVID-19 is tearing through the human race, the ice caps are melting, and the Presidential race isn't looking too hot at the moment, Taco Bell is truly thriving. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain is undergoing a major glow-up, and expanding their menu with several delicious new items. 

So if you're looking to stress-eat something delicious while the world slowly crumbles into a pit of despair, check out Taco Bell's new drool-worthy menu items, which are available as of March 12.