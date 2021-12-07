Will Audiences See Nurse Tisa Stick Around Until the End of Season 3 on '1000-Lb Sisters'?

"Place your bets," one fan wrote. "She seems cool and easygoing, and I think she's building a good rapport with Tammy, but we know her client won't stay on good behavior for long, and everyone has their limits."

Tammy starts throwing a tantrum because she doesn't have anything she wants to eat. Tisa doesn't react and just waits until the blowup is over. After that, Tisa tells the camera, "Once she gets mad like that, and she don't have the things that she wants, you gotta kind of push her."