'Tampa Baes' Is as Authentic as You Can Get on Reality TV

Every once in a while, a reality show comes along that changes the game. The jury is still out on whether Tampa Baes will succeed in doing that, but it's possible. The Amazon Prime Video series follows 12 women local to Tampa Bay, Fla. who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. And after watching just one episode, you'll find yourself wondering: Will there be a Season 2 of Tampa Baes?

Before Tampa Baes, Amazon Prime Video hadn't really made the official leap into reality TV. It's safe to say the platform is putting all of its eggs in this particular basket. But it may pay off if the dozen women, who all knew each other prior to filming, can resonate with viewers.

Right out of the gate, they have real relationships. And in a sea of shows like Real Housewives, authenticity is integral when it comes to standing out.