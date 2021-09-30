Tarek El Moussa Started Having Medical Problems During ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 2

After undergoing several blood tests, Tarek was diagnosed with celiac disease. The difficult moment was featured in a September 2021 episode of Flipping 101.

According to Mayo Clinic, celiac disease is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. During the Flipping 101 episode, Tarek's doctor suggested he adopt a gluten-free diet to help manage this new diagnosis. He also noted to Tarek that eliminating gluten would lower his risk of cancer.