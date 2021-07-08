The Thanos Copter Is a Good Reason Why Nerds Should Shut Up About Source Material

Everything you've loved or accomplished is at risk of being lost or ultimately reduced to a trite joke. Black Mirror's "Fifteen Million Merits" is a perfect example of that. When Daniel Kaluuya's character gives a bastardized version of his impassioned counter-culture monologue while sipping orange juice from his picturesque new apartment, you can't help but feel a sense of shame and disgust. It's probably what Marvel fans felt when they first saw the Thanos Copter in comics, and why it's becoming a huge meme now.

Confused by all of the Thanos Copter memes on social media now? Here's a quick rundown.

Marvel hasn't really been known for its awesome villains. The strength of the brand firmly relied on heroes and anti-heroes. Thanos is probably the only one that folks truly remember, and you can throw in Magneto and Venom (who's really a good guy) and maybe Carnage. Meanwhile, the Batman franchise alone has a ton of great bad guys that have been solidified in comic book legend.

But Thanos was such an intriguing character that people who didn't even like comic book flicks ended up liking Infinity War, even though the movie just chronicled the exploits of a Mad Space Hitler who succeeded in killing half of the known universe. But the movie version of Thanos is a heck of a lot different than the version, or versions, of the Mad Titan in the comics.

Source: Twitter

Sure, there are story lines where the purple tyrant "wins" and enslaves Hulk, making him his attack dog who eats Captain America, but these are comic books we're talking about. There's merchandise to be sold, kid-friendly versions of these cool character designs that need to exist — which is where the Thanos Copter comes from.

THEY PUT THE GODAMN THANOS COPTER IN EPISODE 5 OF LOKI@LokiOfficial You absolute legends #loki pic.twitter.com/0Ac0Qklk20 — Provider of decent advice (@fnd_max) July 7, 2021

#Loki HAHAH HOLY SHIT THE THANOS COPTER IS IN THE MCU EVERYONES pic.twitter.com/Eh6KUvcEtr — wanda / skye idk (@cuntducks) July 7, 2021

That's right, there's a version of Thanos, who moviegoers are used to seeing riding around in space ships and committing cosmic genocide, traipsing around in what appears to be a one-person Doppler 5000 committing petty crimes. And using a helicopter to do so. It's such a weird image, and one that the show Loki reintroduced fans to in an Easter Egg during the God of Mischief's visit to the timeline junkyard.