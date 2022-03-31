'The Good Doctor' Staying on Call For Season 6 — Here's Everything We Know So Far

As for The Good Doctor Season 6 cast, there's no indication that anyone else will be departing the show just yet. Highmore is obviously returning as Shaun, and though Richard Schiff's Dr. Aaron Glassman seemed to be leaving, the character hasn't gone anywhere. That's great news because the series (and Shaun) wouldn't be the same without him. With eight more episodes left in Season 5, though, other characters could still head for the door.

The Good Doctor airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.