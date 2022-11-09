It May Still Be a While Before 'The Handmaid's Tale's Final Season Premiere

In the Season 5 finale of The Handmaid's Tale, both Luke and Nick are arrested for different reasons, Serena and June are on the same train headed for what June believes to be Hawaii, and Janine's fate is uncertain after insulting Naomi Putnam. Excuse us, Naomi Lawrence, now that she is married to Commander Lawrence.

There's a lot we need to know heading into the sixth season, not the least of which is when it actually begins.