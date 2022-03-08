Reality TV lovers are currently working their way through the seventh season of The Masked Singer. The show premiered in 2019 and has been so much fun to keep up with since it first landed on TV.Stars like Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong are part of the lineup for this season of the unforgettable show. Here’s a breakdown of the Season 7 costumes.Baby MammothMammoths have definitely been extinct for 4000 years, but skateboarding legend Tony Hawk decided it would be the perfect costume to dress up in for The Masked Singer Season 7. He was right! Baby Mammoth is part of Team Cuddly.Jack in the BoxWhen you think of the words Jack in the Box, you might think of the fast-food restaurant. But when it comes to Season 7 of The Masked Singer, the costume designers were inspired enough to create a look that honors the classic childhood nursery rhyme.CyclopsCyclops is part of Team Bad! Whoever's wearing this costume is heading the stage with one glowing red eye, an insane looking unibrow, and some aggressive hands and feet. There has been another one-eyed costume on The Masked Singer before, but this one is much more intricate.McTerrierMcTerrier is part of Team Good, which makes so much sense based on how precious and innocent it looks. The white Scottish terrier is even suited up in a tartan kilt.LemurLemur is part of Team Cuddly, and it’s actually perfectly placed because of how cute it is. The furry white and purple costume was designed to come with tropical-looking eyes that might remind you of a sunset.Space BunnyThe Space Bunny costume is adorably cute with bright blue eyes and a light-up tail behind him in his astronaut uniform. You’ll only see his tail when he turns around, but it’s still an awesome detail.RamThere’s something super elegant about the Ram costume in The Masked Singer Season 7. It comes with gold armor, horns, a red mohawk, and a leather cape. There’s no denying that the Ram is ready to slay on stage.Queen CobraSnakes are usually considered devious and evil, which is probably why Queen Cobra is on Team Bad. Her costume is made up of pink and blue colors, long eyelashes, and lips covered in bright pink lipstick.HydraHydra is certainly one of the creepiest costumes on this season of The Masked Singer. In terms of mythical beasts, dragons would be creepy enough, but Hydra is a three-headed creature!ThingamabobThingamabob is part of Team Cuddly, even though visually, he’s a little more creepy than cuddly. Based on his look, he might even freak a few people out!The PrinceThe Prince is part of Team Good, thanks to his charming smile and royal-looking outfit. To prove just how royal he is, he’s got expensive crystals draping around his neck and a gold crown on top of his head.FireflyIf you’re interested in lighting up a room while also looking sweet as can be, a costume like this one could be the smartest option for you! The Firefly costume is made of black latex with bug antennas that glow on the ends.ArmadilloThe Armadillo costume shares some visual characteristics with the Ram, since they both have a lot of gold mixed into their fabric. The Armadillo is special in its own right for its exquisite-looking armor, clunky boots, and fringe decoration.Miss TeddyMiss Teddy easily belongs on Team Cuddly. The detail to her look that makes her even more cuddly is that she comes with a cute pink bow on top of her head and dimples on her cheeks.RingmasterThe first thought that comes to mind when thinking of ringmasters is taking a trip to the circus! The Ringmaster costume created for Season 7 of The Masked Singer totally gives off circus leader vibes. All that's missing are the trained lions and fire dancers!