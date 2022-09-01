Peacock's 'The Resort' Is a Genre-Bending Treat — Here's What We Know About a Second Season

The Resort — which also stars Nina Bloomgarden (Jane), Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) — has neither been canceled nor renewed for a second installment. This comes with a big however.

Recently speaking with Digital Spy, Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs) and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) opened up about continuing The Resort as a White Lotus–like anthology series.