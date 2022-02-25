Renée Zellweger's "Fat Suit" In 'The Thing About Pam' Stirred Up a Fatphobia Controversy

Though an actress of Pam Hupp's near-exact size could still carry weight differently (not everyone is built like an hourglass), the overall consensus seems to be that casting a plus-size actress as the lead would've been a more tasteful move.

"Late night musing: did the producers of The Thing About Pam consider hiring a non-size-zero actress rather than use a « fat suit » on Renée Zellweger?," wrote Twitter user Susan Cameron.