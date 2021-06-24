'The White Lotus' Is Sure to Be the Tense Dramedy That HBO Seriously Needs

According to IMDb , The White Lotus "follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week." In the official trailer for the HBO miniseries, you get a peek at the employees and characters whose lives intersect in several different ways over the course of the episodes. At first, they seem like the usual kinds of people you'd see at such a resort, but they all seem to be harboring secrets, some of which are pretty dark.

You've got Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy, who play newlyweds on their honeymoon. That would all be well and fine, but then Jake's mother (played by Molly Shannon) crashes their vacation.

Steve Zahn and Connie Britton play a married couple on vacation with their kids and their daughter's friend, who may or may not be sneaking off in the middle of the night with hotel staff.

And Jennifer Coolidge is a single woman who develops feelings for her masseuse, a member of the resort staff.