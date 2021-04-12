As Much as 'Thunder Force' Is Getting Skewered Online, It May Get a Sequel

A movie or TV show doesn't need to be good, original, or compelling in order to get picked up or receive a bunch of sequels. In the case of Thunder Force , it at least seems folks are aware of how much the film is disliked, but does that mean it's not getting a sequel?

Will 'Thunder Force' be getting a sequel? It depends on how much folks stream it.

Right now, things are looking pretty good for the superhero comedy flick, which stars Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy as friends who have drifted apart but are brought back together by newly acquired superpowers. They become a duo of crime fighters called the "Thunder Force" and soon find themselves up against bad guys.

Source: Netflix

The movie's supposed to primarily be a comedic flick that has bouts of superhero action, but viewers have stated that neither is done particularly well. The movie began receiving hate when the first trailer dropped, but as of April 12, it sits at the top of Netflix's viewership rankings as the No. 1 most-watched piece of content on the streaming platform.

This is despite the fact that it's being called a "tedious unfunny missed opportunity." NBC News writes that the movie appears to think that the heroes themselves are the jokes. Much of the onus surrounding the collective hate of the film is falling on director Ben Falcone (who is also Melissa McCarthy's husband).

The movie has been lambasted as having somewhat of a tonal "identity crisis." Some say that it toes the line too much and that every kind of moment it goes for — whether it's dramatic, comedic, or action-packed — is filled with emotionally "reheated" clichés.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Thunder Force looks like it could the be the worst product of human endeavour since Ghostbusters 2016. Who in their right mind greenlights movies like this? — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) April 9, 2021

Some who've watched it have stated that the highlight of the flick is Jason Bateman's performance as The Crab. Audiences say that he seems like he knows how bad the movie is and is making the most of a horrible situation...kind of like being changed into a half crab man.

#ThunderForce was fun, but Jason Bateman as the Crab Man made the movie. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hRd73fVs3d — JediSlasher #WearAMask 😷 (@JediSlasher) April 10, 2021

For the most part, however, it seems like people really dislike Thunder Force.

I really wanted to like #ThunderForce, but I would rather eat raw chicken than recommend it to anyone pic.twitter.com/s1WCR7whQR — David Opie 🌈 (@DavidOpie) April 9, 2021

Thunder Force is so bad that I’m not even gonna pretend to like it sarcastically. pic.twitter.com/IItD6yYKGh — The Internet's Janitor (@TheInternetsJan) April 11, 2021

There were some who seemed to disagree with critics, however, and said that they thoroughly enjoyed it.

@NetflixUK @melissamccarthy @octaviaspencer Thunderforce is the most brilliant thing I've seen in a very long time. Body positivity, feminism, friendship and comedy. Me and my mam laughed the whole way though, would 100% recommend ❤ #ThunderForce — K Drew (@kjd1809) April 10, 2021

