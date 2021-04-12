Logo
Home > Entertainment
Thunder Force
Source: Netflix

As Much as 'Thunder Force' Is Getting Skewered Online, It May Get a Sequel

By

Apr. 12 2021, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

A movie or TV show doesn't need to be good, original, or compelling in order to get picked up or receive a bunch of sequels. In the case of Thunder Force, it at least seems folks are aware of how much the film is disliked, but does that mean it's not getting a sequel?

Article continues below advertisement

Will 'Thunder Force' be getting a sequel? It depends on how much folks stream it.

Right now, things are looking pretty good for the superhero comedy flick, which stars Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy as friends who have drifted apart but are brought back together by newly acquired superpowers. They become a duo of crime fighters called the "Thunder Force" and soon find themselves up against bad guys.

thunder force sequel
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

The movie's supposed to primarily be a comedic flick that has bouts of superhero action, but viewers have stated that neither is done particularly well. The movie began receiving hate when the first trailer dropped, but as of April 12, it sits at the top of Netflix's viewership rankings as the No. 1 most-watched piece of content on the streaming platform.

This is despite the fact that it's being called a "tedious unfunny missed opportunity." NBC News writes that the movie appears to think that the heroes themselves are the jokes. Much of the onus surrounding the collective hate of the film is falling on director Ben Falcone (who is also Melissa McCarthy's husband).

Article continues below advertisement

The movie has been lambasted as having somewhat of a tonal "identity crisis." Some say that it toes the line too much and that every kind of moment it goes for — whether it's dramatic, comedic, or action-packed — is filled with emotionally "reheated" clichés.

Article continues below advertisement

Some who've watched it have stated that the highlight of the flick is Jason Bateman's performance as The Crab. Audiences say that he seems like he knows how bad the movie is and is making the most of a horrible situation...kind of like being changed into a half crab man.

Article continues below advertisement

For the most part, however, it seems like people really dislike Thunder Force.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

There were some who seemed to disagree with critics, however, and said that they thoroughly enjoyed it.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's 'Thunder Force's' ending explained.

The way the film closes doesn't really leave too many unanswered questions. We do know that Laser gets away, so there's a possibility this bad guy might come back in the future. There are still plenty of "miscreants" that need to be beaten up. The Crab and Lydia have a budding relationship, and the "Thunder Force" is hired by the new mayor of Chicago to protect the city.

Also, there could be potential for new heroes in the future. Emily's daughter developed a formula for super speed, so if there are more powerful bad guys down the line, the duo will potentially have some help.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Alyson Stoner Opens up About "Trauma" of Childhood Stardom, Rehab Stint, and More

People Have a Lot of Opinions About Melissa McCarthy Playing Ursula in the New 'Little Mermaid'

'Black Lightning' Star Nafessa Williams Is Living Her Best Single Life Off-Screen

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.