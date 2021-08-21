Tom T. Hall, Country Singer and Songwriter, Dies at 85

By the 1970s, Tom was singing his own music, and his No. 1 songs that decade included “A Week in a Country Jail,” “The Year That Clayton Delaney Died,” “(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine,” “I Love,” “Country Is,” “I Care,” and “Faster Horses (the Cowboy and the Poet).”

Tom also penned the hit Jeannie C. Riley song “Harper Valley PTA,” which earned Jeannie a CMA Award and a Grammy Award and spawned a film and a TV show of the same name.

With hits like these, Tom reportedly had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death.