'The Tomorrow War' Director Teases Possible Sequel: "To Me, There's a Lot More to This World"

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the movie The Tomorrow War.

Amazon's latest film The Tomorrow War follows Chris Pratt's Dan Forester, who is drafted into the army by the government to time travel to the year 2051 to help fight the ongoing war against an invading alien species known as White Spikes.

With the aliens closing in on killing every last human on the planet, Dan's mission is to help Colonel Muri Forester (Yvonne Strahovski) find a toxin that will kill off the species so he can take it back to the present and stop the aliens before the war even begins.