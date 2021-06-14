'Tuca & Bertie' Is Back but Not on Netflix

'Tuca & Bertie' Is Back but Not on NetflixBy Kori Williams
Jun. 14 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Initially, the Netflix original show Tuca & Bertie was canceled after just one season. The show was all about two best friends and their lives together as neighbors as they deal with real issues, from relationship troubles to anxiety and depression to the struggle to pay bills. So when it was canceled, fans were upset.
But now, Tuca and Bertie are back. A second season of the show will be airing, although it won't be on Netflix. A cable network is hosting Season 2 of the show, but you might have some trouble finding it if you've gotten rid of that service. Here's where you can watch the show.
Here's where you can watch Season 2 of 'Tuca & Bertie.'
As Tuca & Bertie was canceled by Netflix back in 2019, it won't be coming back to the streaming service. You can still watch the first season there, but the second season is unique to Adult Swim for now. Adult Swim is currently only available on cable, and many of the shows on there don't stream on any other service.
Even if you have cut cable out of your life, you still have some options. Streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and others all offer Cartoon Network, which means they also have Adult Swim. But you may not even have to do this. Adult Swim has been known to post episodes of its shows online for free. In fact, you can watch the first episode of Tuca & Bertie Season 2 on its YouTube channel.
Adult Swim's SVP of comedy development, Walter Newman, said to The LA Times that so many people on his team wanted to secure Tuca & Bertie for the program block. "When Tuca & Bertie became available, I immediately got on the phone,” he said.
"I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking 'Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?' It was something that all of us were really invested in."
What is Season 2 of 'Tuca & Bertie' about?
Adult Swim dropped its official synopsis for the second season of Tuca & Bertie: "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore!"
The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon.
"Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"
You can watch Season 2 of Tuca & Bertie on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. EST on Adult Swim.