Woman Who Complained About Having a Job During Pandemic Draws Twitter Controversy

If you're going to express any opinion publicly on the internet, then expect people to come out of the woodwork to either tell you that they now will pledge their undying devotion to you as a result of your thoughts, or that you're the devil incarnate for uttering such a hurtful and malicious phrase. This is especially true whenever the topic of a politically charged or global-scale topic of controversy, like the COVID-19 pandemic is discussed.

This could be why a tweet from Shannon Walsh is causing such a stir online. The woman wrote "Not to upset anyone but I’m actually jealous of people furloughed now I’ve worked throughout this whole pandemic. I need a break lol if anyone wants to swap for a bit let me know, sis is tired x."

Source: Twitter

Her comments soon sparked a passionate online discourse. Many people wrote that they agreed with Shannon, saying that having to work during the pandemic was less than ideal and exceptionally tiring. Tons of folks who were suddenly forced to work from home while simultaneously ensuring their kids adjusted to online schooling made getting their work done that much more difficult.

Same. Working in a hospital. No bonuses, no hazard pay. Don’t even make enough money to get my own apartment. I’m sick of it all. 2021 is gonna suck. — lainer (@tinyalienx) January 4, 2021

Same, though we did get a week in Turkey in August so can't complain to much. In a far better position than many poor souls — john watson (@johnwatson43) January 5, 2021

Studies have even been conducted that suggest individuals who are working from home are typically logging in three more hours of work per day without an increase in pay. In fact, some employers are arguing for reduced worker salaries, arguing that the "reduced cost in living" expenses of employees more than justify the decrease. Others have countered that this is an unjust proposition, as employer overheads in many industries have been drastically decreased (no need for office spaces, utilities, etc.).

I work 2 jobs, pharmacy and courier both through the whole mess and we've missed going to NYC 2 years in a row now.

I don't blame people being frustrated but I cannot fucking wait to get on a plane and wander around the big city without stressing it's lethal. — City Steve. (@littlecitysteve) January 6, 2021

I know what you mean, worked through and needed to carry holidays over. Hot desert island with no wifi is on the cards. — Barry N (@BarryN43711786) January 5, 2021

But there were also a great number of people who expressed that Shannon's tweet was coming from a place of "privilege" and that she was being ungrateful for the fact that she was able to keep a job that provided steady income during the pandemic as there are so many people around the world whose abilities to earn a living were severely mitigated.

Tbh I'd swap! It was okay for the first month or two of the last lockdown while on furlough but I just wanna go back to normal now and actually having job security again. — James (@Jameess25) January 6, 2021

I’d love to be back at work. The financial strain I’m under now, being about £600 worse off from my 2 jobs, takes its toll. Feel very lucky you’re not financially struggling like others. Incidentally. Working 2 jobs and still seeing my kids, leaves very little time for rest too — Stephen Watt (@StevieWatt1872) January 5, 2021

In-person industries, retailers, and family-owned sit-in restaurants were hit especially hard during the pandemic, and depending on which part of the country that you live in, lockdowns have had huge financial implications on a businesses' ability to turn a profit. This is especially true of operations that rely on tourism or live attendances to earn money.

Furlough is not all it’s cracked up to be 👍🏻 from someone who has and is experiencing it — ♡Emily♡ (@I_Salute_Cheryl) January 6, 2021

I’d happily go to work if I was allowed, I’m depressed out my skull and my household income is down 40% can barely afford to keep the heating on. — MB:1872 (@NewcoDemon) January 5, 2021

The thread contained a lot of people who expressed that Shannon's comments were probably coming from a place of "boredom" as COVID has also severely restricted abilities to seek traditional forms of entertainment and leisure that were previously afforded to us prior to the pandemic. It's not like we can go to a music festival while the coronavirus is running rampant, can we?

It’s not great Shannon. You can’t get your house much cleaner unless you rebuild from scratch lol — Wayne (@waylew84) January 6, 2021

Sometimes I am jealous of you lot who still get to go into work & interact with the real world! — K920 (@minniedogg) January 5, 2021

Others expressed how they wish they could be back at work and even those who have managed to get jobs lamented their lost income potentials and the severe cuts to their wages they've experienced during the pandemic. For many, their bills and daily expenses have remained constant - pandemic or not.

I feel your pain. Although I'm on the flip side.

I'm furloughed and have only worked about 40 days this year.

Desperate to get back to work — Mick (@supermick67) January 5, 2021

I thought the same, but Jobs are not safe on furlough. I'd rather work through all this knowing I have a job at the end of it rather than have a few weeks off and potentially not have a job at the end of it. — Matty (@mattym1985) January 5, 2021

And with congress being castigated for not providing enough financial support to Americans, despite tons of evidence proving that they can certainly do so, it doesn't look like citizens are in for a significant helping hand anytime soon. Well, at least Shannon can console herself with the fact that there was at least one person who could articulate a positive interpretation of her tweet.