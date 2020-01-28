Here's All the Dirt on 'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Fuller (SPOILERS!)

When Peter Weber has reached his final four contestants for the 24th season of The Bachelor , it meant that filming was beginning to wind up and all spoilers until the show's premiere were likely be very tight-lipped. But it also meant that some serious drama was brewing, with all four contestants throughout the season.

This season has been shaping up to be what looks like one of the most dramatic seasons yet, with the first impression rose winner making it to the final four, the fans' frontrunner being eliminated early, and some intense drama between the contestants (did we mention a wedding dress?).

But the drama doesn't end there — and the most biggest dirt seems to be uncovered about the tamest contestant on the show.