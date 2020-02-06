We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
victoria-paul-bachelor3-1578090187884.jpg
Source: ABC

Victoria P. Had Some Rather Strong Words for Peter About Her Fellow Contestants (SPOILERS)

By

Spoilers for the Feb. 5 episode of The Bachelor.

Bad news for fans of The Bachelor who were rooting for contestant Victoria Paul, aka Victoria P., to become Victoria Weber. The Feb. 5 episode saw Peter say goodbye to the pageant queen in a rather emotional and kind of volatile farewell. 

Read on to discover more about why Victoria left and learn a little more about her, including where to follow her on Instagram now that you can't enjoy seeing her every week. 

Who is the Season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Paul?

According to the Miss Louisiana USA winner's ABC bio, Victoria grew up in a small town and was hoping to find love after being in one serious relationship that lasted for two years. However, Victoria and her ex split after she found proof that he was cheating.