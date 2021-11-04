The "Walking Like Annalise" Challenge Is Taking Over TikTok — How Did Viola Davis React?

Law students have been flocking to TikTok to showcase their best takes on the power walk coined by the protagonist of How to Get Away With Murder, Annalise Keating — and Viola Davis, the actress who portrayed Annalise, seems to have taken notice.

The latest TikTok challenge, dubbed the Walking Like Annalise Challenge, calls on TikTokers to demonstrate their most impassioned strut — all in the name of proving that Annalise's legacy isn't about to fade. What does the trend entail?