'WandaVision' Easter Eggs Reveal a Connection to the X-Men Series

Disney+ is continuing the love story between the Avengers' Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) with the series WandaVision . In just the first few episodes, there are some Easter eggs that are leading fans to believe the show is finally bringing the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What are the 'WandaVision' Easter eggs for the X-Men?

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which gave them the rights to the X-Men franchise, there have been rumors that the X-Men will find their way into the MCU. Disney has owned that property since 2009.

On top of that, Wanda herself is a mutant. She and her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) were used in a somewhat failed science experiment by HYDRA when it wanted to create a super-powerful army. It only somewhat failed because others in the experiment died from it besides these two and they did get powers from it.

Other Easter eggs are similar in that they're basically hidden in plain sight. An article in Inverse talks about a fan theory regarding the clocks in WandaVision's first episodes. The faces can apparently be decoded to display a message that translates to say "X-Men." The article also mentions House of M, a storyline from the Marvel comics. It begins with Wanda giving birth and Doctor Strange is her attending physician.

Source: Marvel Studios / Disney

This connects to the X-Men because Wanda giving birth isn't actually a part of reality, and it's Professor Charles Xavier who urges her to restore the world to how it's meant to be. Actor Paul Bettany, who plays Vision throughout the MCU, told Variety that WandaVision is all about comic book storylines.

At first, Paul said he thought he was going to get fired when he was first called in to see the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. But once that was cleared up, Paul said, "Then we talked about two comic book stories that I really love: House of M and The Visions, which is a story about Vision trying to build a family in suburbia and it was sort a mash-up between them, and also with a sort of loving look at American sitcoms throughout the American century. I was like, 'I’m in!'"