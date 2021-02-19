We Need Hour-Long Episodes of 'WandaVision' to Understand Everything Going On

Ever since WandaVision first aired, it's captivated the Disney+ audience. Fans who have been keeping up with the show are presented with a new twist or turn every episode, but with only two more left for the season, we're all wondering what the season finale has in store.

Even though WandaVision is wrapping up soon, there are still so many questions yet to answer and some people don't think everything can be finalized in its current format.