The Future Looks Hazy for a Second Season of 'Our Kind of People' on Fox

"The premise, unfortunately, is as rote as they come," writes Inkoo Kang of the The Washington Post, "much of it pilfered from [Empire executive producer Lee] Daniels' last megahit on the same network."

On the other hand, viewers have placed the show at a considerably better 67 percent audience score. But even then, audiences are divided. Some viewers "absolutely love" Our Kind of People, while others go so far as to call it "awful in every way possible."