'Superman & Lois' Isn't Available on HBO Max — but You Can Still Stream it For Free

When it comes to saving the world, Superman knows what he's doing. But can he handle parenthood? That's the question our hero and his journalist love interest Lois tackle in the CW's new show Superman & Lois . The show, which debuted in February, follows the pair as they raise two sons who (spoiler alert!) each find out they have special powers of their own.

We're already halfway through Season 1, and for a time, viewers could watch the first five episodes of the show on HBO Max . Unfortunately, it appears as though the program is no longer available — was the show removed from the streaming platform already?

As part of the Arrowverse , Superman & Lois has brought in favorable reviews for the network and reportedly had the network's most-streamed premiere to date . The title has already been renewed for a second season.

Unfortunately, this means that the program left HBO Max on May 17. This was only a limited-time offering, but it won't be the last time the show is available on a streaming platform.

Viewers had three weeks to watch the first five episodes on the streaming service, starting April 26, as a way to garner further interest for the show.

After the first five episodes, Superman & Lois went on a short hiatus, set to air its sixth episode on May 18. For those who didn't catch the program as it originally aired on the CW, DC and the CW partnered with HBO Max to bring the show to the streaming platform for a limited time.

Where can you stream 'Superman & Lois' now?

If you didn't catch the first five episodes of Superman & Lois while they were on HBO Max, fret not because you can still stream all of the previously-aired episodes of the show right now! Episodes 1 through 5 are currently available to stream on CW.com and on the network's app for free (no subscription necessary). Like all other CW shows, you can also stream the new episodes on the site the day after they premiere. This means there's a new Superman & Lois episode online every Wednesday.

Since the first season is already underway, you also have the option to watch new episodes as they premiere on the CW. If you don't have a cable subscription, anyone with a Hulu Premium or YouTube TV subscription can also watch the show as it airs on Tuesdays. HBO Max is currently home to most of DC's television and movie content, and while the first five episodes were only available for a limited time, they'll be returning to the platform soon enough.