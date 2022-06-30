There's Trouble in Furturistic Paradise for 'Westworld' Season 4 — Why Are Reviews So Mixed?

But Jack Seale of The Guardian did give a pretty sour review of Season 4. Giving it two out of five stars, he detailed that the fourth installment feels "small. Dull, even."

"Viewers who have come this far might not be able to resist sticking around for answers, but these are all teasers the show is posing about itself, from within its own impenetrable lore. Those big questions have shrunk from view." Will we ever get real, meaningful answers? Some will stick around, while others won't.