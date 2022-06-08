Kid Rock Is Refusing to Walk Back His 2019 Comments About Oprah Winfrey

In November 2019, TMZ reported that Kid Rock was drunk on stage at his restaurant and bar Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tenn., hurling obscenities at the likes of Oprah as well as Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Although the famed talk show host wasn't present at the bar, Kid Rock made sure to say things like "F--k Oprah," along with other obscene comments. Eventually he was escorted down off of the stage by the venue's security.

The outlet also noted that Kid Rock had apparently made his disdain for Oprah clear over the years in prior interviews.