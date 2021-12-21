Is the Little Red Dot on Your Apple Watch Bothering You? Here’s How to Get Rid of It

Ever since the introduction of the first generation iPod, Apple's been absolutely crushing it with their new tecnhology.

And while the company has received a lot of criticism for its business practices over the years, Apple must be doing something right: They're currently valued at over $2.6 trillion. One of the company's most brilliantly designed and beautiful devices is its Apple Watch. But many users are confounded by the red dot on the product's screen. So what does it mean?