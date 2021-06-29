Tre Is Our New Favorite on 'The Bachelorette,' but What Is His Life Like Outside the Show? (SPOILERS)

Although we love Tre, we’ve learned from Reality Steve that he, unfortunately, doesn’t make it to the Final Four of The Bachelorette. While Reality Steve might not be right, he’s not often wrong. So if he is right, we’ll be seeing Andrew S., Blake, Greg, and Justin in Katie’s Final Four. However, Tre has to get pretty far!

Katie is clearly infatuated with him right now, so while we know he might not win The Bachelorette, hopefully, we’ll see a lot more of him. And after this season, all we can hope for is that he stays in Bachelor Nation so that we can continue to love him.

Watch The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.