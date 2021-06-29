Tre Is Our New Favorite on 'The Bachelorette,' but What Is His Life Like Outside the Show? (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Jun. 28 2021, Published 8:57 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.
When it comes to The Bachelorette, there’s always one entrance that’s the most memorable. Tre Cooper steals all of our hearts when he puts a smile on Katie Thurston’s face in the nostalgic and playful ball pit, and now it seems like he might be sticking around for a bit after getting a rose. While we get a good sense of his energy, we don’t actually know that much about the lovable Tre.
Tre is one of those guys that just has an infectious smile, but will that be enough to get him through Katie’s season of The Bachelorette? He’s super fun, but what exactly does Tre do for a living? We want to know more about one of our favorite guys on The Bachelorette.
Tre is a software engineer, according to his bio.
In his official Bachelorette bio, Tre is a software engineer in Covington, Ga. A quick search brings us to Tre’s LinkedIn, where we can see that Tre is a software engineer for Home Depot, where he’s worked since he graduated from Georgia State University in 2018.
Tre is definitely on ‘The Bachelorette’ for the right reasons.
The biggest question of any Bachelorette season is, “Are they in it for the right reason?” And we’re seeing that play out in real time with Thomas Jacobs, who admits he considered that he could become the Bachelor. Tre is one of the main guys most upset by this, and it looks like one of the reasons for that is because Tre is in it for the right reasons.
When doing a quick search for Tre’s Instagram, it actually doesn’t come up right away. He has less than 5,000 followers and reportedly had his Instagram on private before coming onto The Bachelorette. Unlike many of the show’s contestants who go on to become influencers, models, and the faces of brands, Tre seems to have no interest in this.
His Instagram has only a few pictures, and it looks like Tre really values just spending time with family. According to Tre’s official bio, his favorite activity is to meet his friends for their brunch and book club. He’s a reader too? Tre is truly the all-around guy of our (and hopefully Katie’s) dreams!
How far does Tre get in ‘The Bachelorette’?
Although we love Tre, we’ve learned from Reality Steve that he, unfortunately, doesn’t make it to the Final Four of The Bachelorette. While Reality Steve might not be right, he’s not often wrong. So if he is right, we’ll be seeing Andrew S., Blake, Greg, and Justin in Katie’s Final Four. However, Tre has to get pretty far!
Katie is clearly infatuated with him right now, so while we know he might not win The Bachelorette, hopefully, we’ll see a lot more of him. And after this season, all we can hope for is that he stays in Bachelor Nation so that we can continue to love him.
Watch The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.