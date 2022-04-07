Here's What Ultimatum Means in the Context of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'

In this show, couples are tested by being allowed to interact with other potential suitors before returning to their partner later in the season and making a decision on whether to stay together or not.

With a name as catchy as The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, some may be wondering how exactly the word ultimatum is used in the context of the show, and how couples' reactions to their ultimatums define their relationship going forward. So, what does it really mean? Keep reading to find out!