TV Personality Melissa Rivers Involved in Unfortunate Ski Accident: "This Sucks"

Oh, no! Television personality Melissa Rivers suffered a nasty spill on the ski slopes. The 52-year-old took to Twitter to tell fans about her unfortunate accident on Sunday, Feb. 9, posting a photo of her left leg in a brace. Additionally, Melissa shared a video to her followers of herself on the slopes post-spill. 

"These are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks," she said in the video. However, to console the TV producer the patrolman responded, "It could be worse." 