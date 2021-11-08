Modeling, Acting, and More — What Is Emily Ratajkowski's Net Worth?

One erotic magazine photoshoot in 2012's Treats! magazine led Emily Ratajkowski down the path of superstardom. After appearing in the music videos for “Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke and “Love Somebody" by Maroon 5 , just about everybody suddenly knew Emily’s name.

Her career moved in the right direction when she started landing roles in major movies and launching her own clothing line. Because of her accomplishments, her net worth has grown substantially. Here’s how much Emily is worth today.

What is Emily Ratajkowski's net worth?

Emily is adored as a model, respected as an actress, and beloved on social media by millions. She’s even dipped her toes into writing. She penned her own memoir, titled My Body, which was released in October 2021. Because of all her impressive accomplishments, Emily currently has a net worth of $8 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of the things she did absolutely right was turning her obsessive fan base into a money-making opportunity for herself.

According to Forbes, all it takes is Emily announcing a new collection from her fashion brand to her 28.5 million followers on Instagram for the products to totally sell out in less than 24 hours. Her brand, iNAMORATA, sells everything including swimwear, lingerie, and sundresses. Someone like Emily doesn’t need to pay for advertisements since she already has so many followers on social media who want to purchase anything that she promotes.

After initially going viral on social media, Emily landed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, which is a hugely impressive honor! When it comes to her acting résumé, her most memorable movies include Gone Girl with Ben Affleck, We Are Your Friends with Zac Efron, and I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer. She’s modeled for huge names like Carl’s Jr., Nikon, and Cosmopolitan over the years as well.

Emily is a controversial figure in pop culture because of her stance on sexual expression, but that hasn't blocked her growing wealth. Regardless of any negative feedback she might receive, she always continues to stand up for what she believes in. She's been vocal about her belief that women who choose to show a little extra skin don’t deserve any less respect than other women. She’s totally right!