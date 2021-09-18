Rapper SpotemGottem Shot on Miami Interstate in Reported Road Rage Incident

After what happened to SpotemGottem , it sounds like he’s lucky to be alive. The rapper, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was shot in the hip while driving in Miami, Fla. , on Friday, Sept. 17.

The shooting came two months after Harden was arrested for his alleged part in an assault case, so it’s been a dramatic summer for the 19-year-old…

The rapper was “the victim of a drive-by shooting,” his lawyer says.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Miami Herald, SpotemGottem was shot while driving a Dodge Charger south along I-95 at about 3:19 a.m. on Friday. He suffered a gunshot injury to the hip, while a passenger in the back seat was shot in both legs, police reported. He pulled over and called for help.

Article continues below advertisement

(An earlier TMZ report said the shooting was a road rage incident and that SpotemGottem was the one sitting in the back seat and shot in both legs. The rapper’s manager, Dee Phatboy, told the site that SpotemGottem was being driven from a Miami recording studio.)

#ICYMI: SpotemGottem is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.https://t.co/uLq3Of3v2p — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 18, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told the Herald that his Charger was riddled with 22 bullet holes. “He said a car pulled up next to him and he heard gunshots,” Camacho said, adding that the authorities couldn’t provide information on the other vehicle.

SpotemGottem and the other injured man were taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in Aventura, Fla. Raven Liberty, the rapper's lawyer, told the Herald that he had undergone surgery and was in stable condition by Friday afternoon. “He is alive, most importantly,” Liberty said. “This was not a shootout. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”

Article continues below advertisement