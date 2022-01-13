The New 'Joe Millionaire' Could Get Real Dramatic if Both Guys Fall for the Same Woman

Dating reality TV shows have done a pretty great job of making a mockery of love and the pursuit of it in order to sell advertising slots on TV. Programs like The Bachelorette and Flavor of Love are perfect examples of that. The original Joe Millionaire seems to have understood this concept and introduced a deceptive element in order to discern whether or not the woman Joe "picks" honestly loves him or just wanted his money.

The Joe Millionaire reboot revamps things with two Joes — but what happens if the guys like the same woman?