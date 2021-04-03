What Are the Best Hashtags to Use on TikTok? Here Are Some StrategicTips

Navigating social media can become an addictive endeavor. While anyone can plan and create content, doing so consistently and in a way that garners you tons of followers is another animal entirely. There are tons of different tools that one can use in order to accomplish this, but it all depends on the type of platform you're trying to become popular on. With TikTok , like many other applications, figuring out what hashtags to use can help bolster your followers count.

What hashtags are best to use on TikTok?

Everyone's trying to get on the "For You" page on TikTok so their accounts can get greater exposure. The more exposure they have the better chance they have at being seen by more people all over the world. Then hopefully more followers will come. Then with more followers comes even more exposure, which then becomes more views which then becomes more income potential. So making the right moves in getting to that "For You" page could snowball into a life-changing scenario.

Source: TikTok

The thing is, there's no ultimate secret group of hashtags that always work that you'll append to your videos in order to grow your following, it just doesn't work that way. Plus, social media applications are constantly updating their algorithms so it's not like a method that was working a few weeks or even days ago will yield the same type of returns. Just ask anyone who got in early on Instagram and managed to grow ginormous followings.

Whimsysoul actually has a pretty great description of the types of hashtags you should be appending to your videos: Broad description hashtags

Niche description hashtag

Location-based hashtags

Viral/trending hashtags Many people think that just by tagging their unrelated video with a viral/trending hashtag that they'll be able to ride a wave and get folks to see their clips.

And while that certainly does happen on a few occasions, it's not the only way to use a hashtag. Sometimes this practice can backfire, because let's say #MalumaIsOver is trending and you decide to attach that same hashtag to some lame "comedy" skit where you delve into all of the problems that arise from having a big booty — people will probably tune you out because you tagged with an unrelated term. On second thought, that actually might get you more followers, depending on what kinda folks are tapping on your clip.

The most important aspect of making it to the "For You" page, however, before you worry about hashtags or when to post or anything like that is to have a piece of content that's going to resonate with people for whatever reason. While it's impossible to know how or if something is going to be popular, the key is to just do something you really enjoy and would like to watch over and over again yourself.

Having a kind of fun that's specific to you is the best way to do that. As a great friend of mine once said: If you're interested then you'll be interesting. So cultivating that genuine interest in something, it doesn't even have to be "deep," in fact it's probably better if it isn't, should get people flocking to your page if you do it consistently enough.

Heck look at Bella Poarch — sure it doesn't hurt that millions of people find her attractive — but she's clearly having fun scrunching her face up and doing micro-gestures on the platform. Or she is at least good at convincing people she is.