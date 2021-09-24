Here's How to Defeat Fashion Challengers During Fashion Week in 'Pokémon Go'

Battles with Fashion Challengers are almost identical to other kinds of trainer battles except they don't use a shield. Five different types will appear in the game: Cool, Eccentric, Quirky, Sassy, and Slick. Depending on the one you get, you'll go up against different Pokémon in your battle, although each one starts off with a Furfrou which you're more likely to catch during Fashion Week.

According to Eurogamer, here's what Pokémon each Fashion Challenger will battle with:

Cool Challenger - Furfrou - Sneasel - Gothitelle

Eccentric Challenger - Furfrou - Graveler - Blitzle

Quirky Challenger - Furfrou - Braixen - Shinx

Sassy Challenger - Furfrou - Butterfree - Vaporeon

Slick Challenger - Furfrou - Croagunk - Obstagoon

Now that you know what to expect, Fashion Challengers should be easy to defeat. Plus, they don't use shields, so you already have a guaranteed win. If anything, it's best to start these battles with a fighting-type Pokémon. These will be the strongest against Furfrou and at least advance you to the next round.