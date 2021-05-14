Andrei Wants in on the Family Business on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Chuck owns the company CMP Capital Investments LLC, which is dedicated to owning rental properties and fixing up other homes to sell. Some of the Potthast family members work in real estate, others have administrative duties, and a few help Chuck with the physical labor.

While Andrei has expressed a desire to get into real estate himself, judging by the promo for the May 16, 2021 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Chuck might be teaching him the ropes of home renovations first.