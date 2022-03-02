What the Heck Is Corn Cob Jelly? Fans of the Show 'Moonshiners' Are Curious

Then, strain and save the liquid that's left behind — you should be left with around three cups of water. If you don't have enough, add water until you reach the right amount. Then, stir the pectin into the liquid. Bring this to a boil and then add in the sugar. Lastly, skim the foam from the top and add a few drops of food coloring. Transfer this mixture into jars and refrigerate it for the next two weeks.

And you're done! The jelly adds a sweet, slight corn taste to whatever you use it on. Now, you have your own corn cob jelly that you can spread however you'd like.