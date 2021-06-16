What Is Roxxcart in 'Loki' and Why Does It Matter in the MCU?

Roxxon played a big role in the ABC Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as Daredevil on Netflix and the short-lived Freeform Marvel series Cloak & Dagger. It's not totally out of the scope for Roxxon to make a new appearance in Loki, even if it's under a different name.

Roxxon has also been featured in numerous Marvel comics and is always seen as an evil entity. There's even a point where the company joins others in trying to take down Stark Industries.