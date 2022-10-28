What Is 'Walker: Independence' About? The CW Star Lawrence Kao Breaks Down the Prequel Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Walker: Independence Season 1, Episodes 1-4.

A couple departs from Boston in the 1800s, eager to make a new life for themselves out West when tragedy strikes late one night.

Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara) ventures to Independence, Tex., determined to seek justice after her husband Liam (Brandon Sklenar) is murdered right in front of her. As it turns out, many of the townspeople are struggling just as much as she is.