Rocker Michael Stanley Is off the Air Indefinitely Due to Health Issues

A native of Rocky River, Ohio, Michael released his first solo album in 1973 and formed his now-famed Michael Stanley Band in 1974. Selling out arenas in Ohio thanks to hits such as "He Can’t Love You," "My Town," "Lover," "In the Heartland," "Rosewood Bitters," "Midwest Midnight," and "Strike Up the Band."

Back in August 1981 when MTV first aired, Michael's hit track "He Can't Love You" was a fan favorite that was played frequently during the channel's early days. The staying power of his track from those viral moments garnered the song the position of No. 33 in 1981 on the Billboard Top 40.

National fame aside, they broke Ohio-based concert attendance records as well, with seemingly every new show they performed elevating the unprecedented atmosphere in the local music scene