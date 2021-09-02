When Did 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Film Season 13?

Though the virus affected real estate across the country, the MDL personalities are capitalizing on the buyers who wanted to move from crowded cities into sprawling properties in the suburbs.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agents are officially back for Season 13, and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns couldn't keep them from selling high-end luxury properties.

Longtime stars Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, James Harris, David Parnes, and Tracy Tutor are joined on the standout season by a new(ish) cast member, Fredrik Eklund . The Swedish selling powerhouse rose to fame as a top agent on Million Dollar Listing New York, and he's cementing his West coast move with a spot on the Los Angeles cast.

When did Season 13 of 'Million Dollar Listing L.A.' film?

Like Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York, the Golden State cast filmed the current season during the pandemic. While the stars of the East coast edition had to try to sell during a time when people were leaving the Big Apple in droves, the Los Angeles agents experienced a boom during the height of the pandemic. Though they were experiencing success with the market, the MDL agents did have to pivot their tactics in order to comply with safety protocols.

On previous seasons, they would hold elaborate open house events, do multiple private showings in a row, and tempt both clients and other agents with lots of wining and dining during negotiations. With capacity limits, frequent testing, and social distancing requirements, the real estate experts all dealt with many curveballs in Season 13.

It's unclear when exactly filming commenced but, based on their listings, the agents were working on the show in the fall of 2020 and in the winter of 2021. In the Season 13 trailer, Fredrik secured a listing with client Dolph Lundgren for his property above the Sunset Strip. Fredrik and the Rocky actor put the home on the market for $4.25 million in September 2020.

The cast members, sans Fredrik, also all posted a group photo on their respective Instagram feeds in early October 2020. They didn't explicitly state whether they were shooting the gathering for the show, but it did take place in the midst of filming. Tracy also took on a listing that was close to her heart in Season 13. The mom of two sold her sister's Holmby Hills residence for $29.9 million in December 2020. The property is set to be featured on the Bravo series.

Fredrik isn't the only agent who is working with a celebrity client on the show. Josh Flagg worked with Happy Days actress Suzanne Somers to put her Palm Springs digs up for sale for $8.5 million in January 2021. The trailer revealed that the property will be on the show as well.