Everyone Wants Hunter to Go Home on 'The Bachelorette,' but Does Katie? (SPOILERS)

Although Katie has said goodbye to Hunter, she's apparently not a big fan of the villain narrative that was put on him this season. Following the July 5 episode, she tweeted , "Remember you only get to see a portion of who these men are. For example, you probably didn’t know Hunter has #Tourettes. So I encourage everyone to think twice before commenting negative things about these men."

Every season has a villain, but very few people are truly villains in real life. Seeing a Bachelorette who reminds fans that they're watching real people with feelings and problems is important and refreshing. Hunter also took to his Instagram stories to confirm that Katie was correct and that he does indeed have Tourette's, which manifests in him clearing his throat and sinuses repetitively.

Hunter also took to Instagram to talk about overcoming opiate addiction, from which he is 14 years sober. He encouraged others who suffer from addiction to seek help and, since coming forward to talk about his own recovery, has been using his social media as a way to communicate the struggles and successes of his journey.

Catch The Bachelorette on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.