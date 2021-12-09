Fans of 'The Blacklist' Won't Have to Wait Long for New Episodes to Air

Fans of 'The Blacklist' Won't Have to Wait Long for New Episodes to AirBy Chris Barilla
Dec. 9 2021, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
For fans of The Blacklist, long stretches of time with no updates on the world of hunting down high-profile criminals can be pretty bleak. Ever since the show first aired in 2013, it has developed a cult-like following and become one of NBC's highest-ranked programs overall, recruiting big stars such as James Spader and Diego Klattenhoff to its ranks.
That leaves the question: When exactly does The Blacklist return to television, and what other details about its comeback do we currently know? Keep reading for a breakdown of it all.
When does 'The Blacklist' return?
For however much drama occurs during episodes of The Blacklist, there has been a fair bit of it occurring off-screen recently as well. A schedule shake-up has shifted a lot of the original plans for the season, leaving fans scrambling to figure out what's going on. The latest season of the show launched as it was planned to on Oct. 21, 2021, but something changed just five episodes into it.
A two-week hiatus followed while scheduling concerns were worked out, but fans will be happy to know that The Blacklist is returning as originally planned on Dec. 9. 2021. Unfortunately, that episode is going to be the only one for the rest of 2021 — Episode 7 isn't set to air until Jan. 6, 2022.
As for the show's scheduling in the U.K., it is currently unclear if the shift will affect international plans for The Blacklist to air. The season is still expected to air overseas in early 2022.
Who is starring in this season of 'The Blacklist'?
A lot of the fan-favorite cast members from past seasons of The Blacklist have reprised their roles yet again in Season 9 of the show. As par-the-course, James Spader is once again the show's leading man, taking on the role of Raymond 'Red' Reddington. Some of the other big stars taking part in the show currently are Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq), Alina Park (Laura Sohn), Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison), Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), and Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff).
Some of the biggest shake-ups in Season 9 of the show have come in the form of those who have departed from the cast. There is no more Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) on The Blacklist, as Red finished her off.
Furthermore, Megan Boone, one of the show's biggest stars, has also left the series. Megan (who played Elizabeth Keen) was shot in a firefight with Red during the Season 8 finale.
At the time, Megan took to Instagram to share her feelings about her time on The Blacklist coming to an end. "This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life. These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. As her story ends, I am grateful, most of all for the people I shared this time with."
Catch new episodes of The Blacklist airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.