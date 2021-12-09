Fans of 'The Blacklist' Won't Have to Wait Long for New Episodes to Air

A two-week hiatus followed while scheduling concerns were worked out, but fans will be happy to know that The Blacklist is returning as originally planned on Dec. 9. 2021. Unfortunately, that episode is going to be the only one for the rest of 2021 — Episode 7 isn't set to air until Jan. 6, 2022.

As for the show's scheduling in the U.K., it is currently unclear if the shift will affect international plans for The Blacklist to air. The season is still expected to air overseas in early 2022.