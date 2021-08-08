‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Isn’t Even Done and We’re Already Excited for Season 7

If you’re waiting for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 to hit Netflix, you’ll just have to wait a little longer. The CW superhero drama’s sixth season hasn’t wrapped up on The CW, and there’s no word on a Netflix release date.

The site What’s on Netflix speculated that Legends of Tomorrow would start streaming on Netflix shortly after its season finale. We already know that this sixth season will have 15 episodes and that 11th episode is airing tonight, Sunday, Aug. 8. That means that the earliest Season 6 will finish airing on The CW — and the earliest the whole season could hit Netflix — is Sunday, Sept. 5.

But we do have Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 scoop to tide you over, and consider this your spoiler warning!