‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Isn’t Even Done and We’re Already Excited for Season 7

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Isn’t Even Done and We’re Already Excited for Season 7By Dan Clarendon
Aug. 8 2021, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
If you’re waiting for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 to hit Netflix, you’ll just have to wait a little longer. The CW superhero drama’s sixth season hasn’t wrapped up on The CW, and there’s no word on a Netflix release date.
The site What’s on Netflix speculated that Legends of Tomorrow would start streaming on Netflix shortly after its season finale. We already know that this sixth season will have 15 episodes and that 11th episode is airing tonight, Sunday, Aug. 8. That means that the earliest Season 6 will finish airing on The CW — and the earliest the whole season could hit Netflix — is Sunday, Sept. 5.
But we do have Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 scoop to tide you over, and consider this your spoiler warning!
Dominic Purcell will return in Season 7, albeit not as a full-time cast member.
In April, actor Dominic Purcell made waves when he announced he was “walking away” from the role of Mick Rory a.k.a. Heat Wave, and he seemed to have some bitterness against Warner Bros. TV.
“The studio does not care,” he wrote, per Deadline. “The actors [sic] work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. … Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.”
Dominic later took back that accusation, writing, “Yes, I said [the studio doesn’t] care. That’s not correct. Of course they do — just me being emotional and over stuff. We all work in a big machine. Sometimes s—t happens. It’s life. … My wording was aggressive in tone because sometimes I get frustrated and annoyed.”
He added that his contract was up at the end of Season 6, but fans will see him “periodically” in Season 7.
Matt Ryan is changing characters in Season 7, while Amy Louise Pemberton is becoming an in-person series regular.
In other Legends news, executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed at the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel last month that Matt Ryan would finish playing John Constantine in Season 6, ending a role the actor has played since Season 3.
But Matt isn’t going anywhere: He’ll be back a series regular in Season 7, playing Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric 20th-century scientist.
“The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John,” Matt said at the time, per Deadline. “I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”
Meanwhile, Amy Louise Pemberton will be seen more in Season 7. Amy has even voicing Waverider AI system Gideon since Season 1, but now she’ll appear as an in-the-flesh version of the character on a full-time status.
“S.T.O.K.E.D.!” Amy wrote on Instagram after the news broke. “So excited to be joining the Team in a slightly different way this season!”
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.