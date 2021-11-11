Stella Has Been Busy Promoting Girls On Fire — When Will She Return to 'Chicago Fire'?

Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) bid farewell to the crews of Firehouse 51 and Truck 81 in Season 10, Episode 5 of Chicago Fire. His unexpected exit sparked an entire range of unprecedented events.

His temporary replacement, Lieutenant Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton), took over in Season 10, Episode 7. Meanwhile, the person touted as Casey's replacement, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), has largely stayed away. What's next? Will she ever take over as the Lieutenant?