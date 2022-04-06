'The Ultimatum's Reunion Is a Chance for the Cast to Air Even More Dirty Laundry

Episode 10 of The Ultimatum, which is also the reunion special, premieres on Netflix on April 13, 2022. The season finale drops at the same time, but obviously we're all here for the inevitable tea that the reunion will bring.

Like who the heck Jake was texting during his time away from April when he was in a faux marriage with Rae. And what the engaged couples from Episode 2 have been up to since filming.