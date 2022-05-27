What We Know About When the Verdict in Johnny Depp's Trial Will Be Announced

If, on the other hand, the jury decides that Heard did not defame Depp, she won't have to pay him anything. Either way, because this is a civil trial and not a criminal case, Heard will not have to go to jail.

It's worth noting that the burden of proof is also less harsh in civil trials. In a criminal trial, the jury must decide whether a defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, but in a civil trial, they just have to determine which of the stories they've heard is more likely.