When Will the Olympics Be in the USA Again? It's Been 20 Years Since the Games Were Here

In a Q&A, LA28 said that it will be investing up to $160 million into sports for kids. "We are making our city’s youth a priority and investing in a future generation of athletes," the website reads.

The last time the Games were held in Los Angeles was the summer of 1984, and 2028 will be the city's first time hosting the Paralympic Games. The website said this gives them a chance to address bias against disabled people and athletes.